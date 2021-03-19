Moving k8s communication to gRPC
03/20/2021
How we use gRPC in combination with Kubernetes to improve the performance and usability of internal APIs....Continue reading »
03/20/2021
How we use gRPC in combination with Kubernetes to improve the performance and usability of internal APIs....Continue reading »
10/26/2020
Cloudflare launched support for gRPC during our 2020 Birthday Week. In this post, we’ll do a deep-dive into the technical details of how we implemented support....
10/01/2020
Today we're excited to announce beta support for proxying gRPC, a next-generation protocol that allows you to build APIs at scale. With gRPC on Cloudflare, you get access to the security, reliability and performance features that you're used to having at your fingertips for traditional APIs....