Introducing WARP Connector: paving the path to any-to-any connectivity
03/20/2024
Starting today, Zero Trust administrators can deploy our new WARP Connector for simplified any-to-any connectivity...Continue reading »
03/20/2024
Starting today, Zero Trust administrators can deploy our new WARP Connector for simplified any-to-any connectivity...Continue reading »
03/11/2024
A summary of the blog posts and product announcements released during Security Week 2024...
03/08/2024
Cloudflare Gateway, our secure web gateway (SWG), now supports the detection, logging, and filtering of network protocols using packet payloads without the need for inspection...
03/06/2024
Introducing Magic Cloud Networking, a new set of capabilities to visualize and automate cloud networks to give our customers secure, easy, and seamless connection to public cloud environments...
03/05/2024
A deep dive into how we have deployed Zero Trust at Cloudflare while maintaining user privacy...
February 22, 2024 2:00 PM
Today, we are thrilled to announce new Cloudflare Zero Trust dashboards on Elastic. Shared customers using Elastic can now use these pre-built dashboards to store, search, and analyze their Zero Trust logs...
February 07, 2024 2:00 PM
Today, we are announcing a series of updates to our SASE platform, Cloudflare One, that further the promise of a single-vendor SASE architecture...
October 03, 2023 12:55 PM
We’re announcing the general availability of the Magic WAN Connector, which serves as the glue between your existing network hardware and Cloudflare’s networ...
September 07, 2023 1:00 PM
This blog announces Cloudflare One for Data Protection — our unified suite to protect data everywhere across web, SaaS, and private applications. Built on and delivered across our entire global network, Cloudflare One’s data protection suite is architected for the risks of modern...
September 07, 2023 1:00 PM
Cloudflare One just launched its data protection suite. This blog previews new functionality to protect data and code in SaaS environments with our DLP and CASB services and looks back on what we have built over the past year...
August 03, 2023 1:00 PM
Today, we are very excited to announce the general availability of Cloudflare Zero Trust Integration with Datadog...
July 13, 2023 1:00 PM
Cloudflare One now supports exact data match for Data Loss Prevention...
June 21, 2023 1:01 PM
Cloudflare is the fastest Secure Web Gateway in 42% of testing scenarios, the most of any provider. Cloudflare is 46% faster than Zscaler, 56% faster than Netskope, and 10% faster than Palo Alto for ZTNA, and 64% faster than Zscaler for RBI scenarios...
May 15, 2023 1:00 PM
Secure your team’s usage of AI tools with Cloudflare One...
April 13, 2023 3:13 PM
Cloudflare Zero Trust named to Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Security Service Edge...