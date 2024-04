Upcoming Let’s Encrypt certificate chain change and impact for Cloudflare customers

03/14/2024

Let’s Encrypt’s cross-signed chain will be expiring in September. To prepare for the change, after May 15th, 2024, Cloudflare will start issuing certs from Let’s Encrypt’s ISRG X1 chain. This change will impact legacy devices with outdated trust stores (Android versions 7.1.1 or older) ...