The CloudFlare team is heading to HostingCon 2015 in San Diego next week. We are excited to meet colleagues from the industry, reconnect with partners, and make new friends. ...

This year’s HostingCon will be held in Miami Beach, and the CloudFlare team is busy prepping. This is our fourth year at the show and our team is excited to see partners, customers and friends. ...

The CloudFlare team will be at HostingCon 2013 in Austin next week. This is our third year at the show and we have a lot of things in store for partners. ...

Alex has 25 years experience in B2B hosting, web and video conferencing, mobile, voice, VoIP, call center, Internet, and data network products and services. Currently, Alex is the Sr. Director ISV & SaaS Alliances at Parallels. ...

Dax has more than 10 years of experience in the technology industry. Currently the General Manager of ServerBeach, which is part of PEER 1 Inc., Dan has spent time in sales, support, business development, and leadership roles at various technology companies. ...

August 24, 2012 7:56 PM David Gardner on new acquisitions and announcements Endurance International Group is a leading provider of hosting, domains and online solutions for small and medium-sized businesses. EIG serves more than two million customers through 40 distinct brands. ... By Kristin Tarr Hosting Con

August 23, 2012 9:17 PM Joe Brinkman discusses the new CMS: Cloud, Mobile, Social Joe is a co-founder and technical fellow at DotNetNuke. He is an avid technologist with a broad spectrum of experience in a variety of development languages and technologies. ... By Kristin Tarr Hosting Con

August 22, 2012 11:21 PM Maxim Weinstein - Infected computers can compromise a website Maxim has been leading StopBadware since 2007. He serves on several malware-related working groups, speaks regularly at conferences, and serves as a subject matter expert for journalists. In 2009, he was recognized by SC Magazine as one of the year's "information security luminar ... By Kristin Tarr Hosting Con

August 22, 2012 5:27 PM Shridhar Luthria gives inside look at one of the world’s largest web service providers Shridhar is ResellerClub's business head and leads all business activities and initiatives. He has been steering the team since inception and has helped the company grow from a start-up to the world's most popular platform for domain names. ... By Kristin Tarr Hosting Con

August 21, 2012 11:20 PM Gabriel Fontaine on keeping customers happy and what’s new at Verio Verio is the recognized industry leader in delivering online business solutions to SMBs worldwide. Distributed through its network of OEM and via Verio channel partners, Verio's solutions provide web hosting, application hosting and SaaS applications that enable SMBs to drive onl ... By Kristin Tarr Hosting Con

August 20, 2012 10:45 PM Elya McCleave from SoftCom talks customer experience and support Elya has over 10 years of extensive experience in the web hosting industry. As the VP of Customer Care she is responsible for all aspects of SoftCom's Customer Support including management of all the internal and external teams and vendors. ... By Kristin Tarr Hosting Con

August 20, 2012 4:38 PM The forecast is cloudy says Ben Cherian Ben is a serial entrepreneur who loves playing in the intersection of business and technology. Ben is currently the Chief Strategy Officer of Midokura, which brings disruptive cloud networking technology to the world. ... By Kristin Tarr Hosting Con

August 17, 2012 9:52 PM Spectators of the Cloud - Kenny Li from Cloud Spectator Kenny Li is co-founder and VP of Operations at Cloud Spectator. As a recognized leader in applied cloud intelligence, Cloud Spectator works together with enterprises and service providers in the cloud space. ... By Kristin Tarr Hosting Con