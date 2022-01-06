Get Started Free|Contact Sales|

The Cloudflare Blog

Full Stack Week

November 18, 2021 2:00 PM

Developer Spotlight: Automating Workflows with Airtable and Cloudflare Workers

Jacob operates TriTails Premium Beef, an online store for meat, a very perishable good. So he has a unique set of challenges with shipping. As a developer, he turned to Airtable and Cloudflare Workers to automate large parts of the process to be able to deal with their rapid grow...

