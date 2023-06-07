Cloudflare Area 1 earns SOC 2 report
06/08/2023
Many customers want assurance that the sensitive information they send to us can be kept safe. One of the best ways to provide this assurance is a SOC 2 Type II report...Continue reading »
03/30/2023
Helping protect personal information in the cloud, all across the world...
03/18/2023
Cloudflare announces one-click ISO certified region, a super easy way for customers to limit where traffic is serviced to ISO 27001 certified data centers inside the European Union...
05/23/2022
Cloudflare now has a second major international privacy certification, as well as C5 attestation — and we’re not done yet....
12/11/2021
Customer confidence in our ability to handle their sensitive information in an ever-changing regulatory landscape has to be as solid as our offerings, so we have expanded the scope of our previously-existing compliance validations; not only that, we’ve also managed to obtain a couple of new ones....
July 29, 2021 1:00 PM
Cloudflare recognizes privacy in personal data as a fundamental human right and has taken a number of steps, including certifying to international standards, to demonstrate our commitment to privacy....
April 21, 2021 1:00 PM
Cloudflare is one of the first organisations in our industry to have achieved ISO/IEC 27701:2019 certification, and the first web performance & security company to be certified to the new ISO privacy standard as both a data processor and controller....
December 10, 2020 12:00 PM
We think trust is fundamental to building a better Internet. Cloudflare adheres to industry-standard security compliance certifications and regulations to help our customers earn their users’ trust....
April 30, 2020 11:00 AM
We wanted to highlight some amazing partners and our growing support and training for MSPs around the globe. ...