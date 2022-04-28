Today, we are announcing the addition of 4 new cities, bringing our network to 275 cities globally. ...

We have some exciting news to ring in the new decade: Cloudflare’s global network has expanded to 200 cities across 90+ countries. ...

Cloudflare’s operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) have seen great progress over the last year and the future looks even brighter. I joined as Head of EMEA Sales, taking responsibility for our customer-facing activity across the region, just over a year ago. ...

Cloudflare is excited to announce the addition of ten new data centers across the United States, Bahrain, Russia, Vietnam, Pakistan and France (Reunion). ...

Cloudflare's newest data center is located in Baghdad, Iraq, in the region often known as the cradle of civilization. This expands our growing Middle East presence, while serving as our 45th data center in Asia, and 128th data center globally. ...

MORE POSTS