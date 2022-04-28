The Cloudflare network now spans 275 cities
04/29/2022
Today, we are announcing the addition of 4 new cities, bringing our network to 275 cities globally....Continue reading »
04/29/2022
01/04/2020
We have some exciting news to ring in the new decade: Cloudflare’s global network has expanded to 200 cities across 90+ countries....
06/11/2019
Cloudflare’s operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) have seen great progress over the last year and the future looks even brighter. I joined as Head of EMEA Sales, taking responsibility for our customer-facing activity across the region, just over a year ago. ...
12/20/2018
Cloudflare is excited to announce the addition of ten new data centers across the United States, Bahrain, Russia, Vietnam, Pakistan and France (Reunion). ...
03/14/2018
Cloudflare's newest data center is located in Baghdad, Iraq, in the region often known as the cradle of civilization. This expands our growing Middle East presence, while serving as our 45th data center in Asia, and 128th data center globally....
March 08, 2018 2:05 AM
We are very excited to announce Cloudflare’s 126th data center in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (only hours after launching in Reykjavík!). This joins our existing Middle East facilities to provide even stronger coverage and resilience for over 7 million Internet users....
February 13, 2018 7:00 AM
Lebanon is a historic country, home to two cities among the oldest in the world. There’s a vast mix of influences from the East and West. It’s also the smallest country in continental Asia....
August 17, 2016 4:50 PM
CloudFlare protects over 4 million Internet properties using our global network which spans 86 cities across 45 countries. Running this network give us a unique vantage point to track the evolving cost of bandwidth around the world....
August 10, 2015 8:37 PM
Our last embarkation into a new geography coincided with a significant milestone: our 30th data center (and first in Africa) in Johannesburg, South Africa. And as we march past number 40, we’re proud to announce yet another. ...
November 27, 2012 11:49 PM
There is a significant conflict in the Middle East. As has been widely reported, along with the physical confrontation between the Israelis and Palestinians, there have been widespread cyber attacks....