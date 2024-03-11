Security Week 2024 wrap up
03/11/2024
A summary of the blog posts and product announcements released during Security Week 2024...Continue reading »
03/08/2024
The new Email Security section on Cloudflare Radar provides insights into the latest trends around threats found in malicious email, sources of spam and malicious email, and the adoption of technologies designed to prevent abuse of email...
09/21/2023
With this integration, joint customers who have both Falcon LogScale and Cloudflare Email Security can now send detection data to be ingested and displayed within their Falcon LogScale dashboard...
08/16/2023
The 2023 Phishing Threats Report analyzes millions of malicious emails, brand impersonation examples, identity deception, and other key attack trends based on email security data from a 12-month period...
06/08/2023
Many customers want assurance that the sensitive information they send to us can be kept safe. One of the best ways to provide this assurance is a SOC 2 Type II report...
March 17, 2023 1:00 PM
Cloudflare’s Area 1 Solution works with Knowbe4 to provide customers with security and awareness training...
March 17, 2023 1:00 PM
Brand impersonation continues to be a big problem globally. Setting SPF, DKIM and DMARC policies is a great way to reduce that risk, and protect your domains from being used in spoofing emails. But maintaining a correct SPF configuration can be very costly and time consuming...
March 17, 2023 1:00 PM
At Cloudflare, we use the Workers platform and our product stack to build new services. Read how we made the new DMARC Management solution entirely on top of our APIs. ...
March 14, 2023 11:11 PM
In order to breach trust and trick unsuspecting victims, threat actors overwhelmingly use topical events as lures. The news about what happened at Silicon Valley Bank is the latest event to watch out for and stay vigilant against opportunistic phishing campaigns using SVB as the ...
December 12, 2022 2:00 PM
Cloudflare email security tool worked hard in the 2022 midterm elections to ensure that the email inboxes of those seeking office were secure....
December 12, 2022 2:00 PM
We are excited to share that we have grown our offering under the Athenian Project to include Cloudflare’s Area 1 email security suite to help state and local governments protect against a broad spectrum of phishing attacks to keep voter data safe and secure....
September 20, 2022 1:30 PM
Cloudflare started using Area 1 in 2020 and proceeded with acquiring the company in 2022. We were most impressed how phishing, responsible for 90+% of cyberattacks, basically became a non-issue overnight when we deployed Area 1. But our vision is much bigger than preventing phish...
June 20, 2022 2:02 PM
As part of our exciting journey to integrate Area 1 into our broader Zero Trust suite, Cloudflare Gateway customers can soon enable Remote Browser Isolation for email links. With Email Link Isolation, gain an unmatched level of protection from sophisticated multi-channel email-ba...
June 20, 2022 1:28 PM
Area 1’s massive datasets of phishing campaign TTPs, seed infrastructure and threat models are now combined with Cloudflare’s extensive network and global insight into the origins of DNS, email or web traffic...
June 20, 2022 1:14 PM
Traditional SEG architectures were built for the email environments of yesterday. Learn how to seamlessly transition to cloud-native, preemptive email security...