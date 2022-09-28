Any website can use a simple API to replace CAPTCHAs with our invisible alternative, whether they’re on the Cloudflare network or not. ...

Cloudflare is excited to announce that we are releasing a free version of Magic Networking Monitoring (previously called Flow Based Monitoring). Magic Network Monitoring receives network flow data from a customer’s router(s) and provides network traffic analytics via Cloudflare’s dashboard. ...

We are excited to provide our new Cloudflare Web Application Firewall, with a Free Managed Ruleset to all Cloudflare users ...

Whether you’re a seasoned IT professional or a novice website operator, these free Cloudflare resources are available for you today. Beyond these free resources, there are a few simple steps that you can take to help stay protected online ...

Cloudflare Email Routing transitioned from closed beta to open beta. It’s now available to everyone, including free zones ...

MORE POSTS

November 14, 2011 6:44 AM 2 Petabytes of Bandwidth (and Real Money) Saved Sometime on Sunday, November 13, 2011 (which was a pretty awesome day on its own, quite aside from this news) we crossed the point of having saved our users 2 petabytes of bandwidth. That's a staggering amount of data. ... By Matthew Prince Milestones , Free , Ninjas

November 11, 2011 9:33 PM No Payola Here. Period. We regularly get requests to provide a free paid account in exchange for promoting CloudFlare. I may be naive, but I was surprised to learn how many web companies go along with these arrangements — or even suggest them themselves. ... By Matthew Prince Free , Cloudflare History

October 17, 2011 11:10 PM Robust, Free DNS FTW Most people don't think DNS is very sexy, but it's critically important to the functioning of the Internet. At its core, the purpose of DNS is to turn a domain that humans can read (example.com) into an IP address that computers can read (192.0.43.10). ... By Matthew Prince Free , DNS , Speed & Reliability

August 20, 2011 2:34 AM EveryDNS Magic Data Liberation Bookmarklet At CloudFlare, we believe in giving control back to website owners. This includes the idea that our users' data is theirs. One of the first functions we built was the ability for CloudFlare users to export their DNS files as an industry-standard BIND file. ... By Matthew Prince Data , Free , DNS