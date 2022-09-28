Get Started Free|Contact Sales|

November 11, 2011 9:33 PM

No Payola Here. Period.

We regularly get requests to provide a free paid account in exchange for promoting CloudFlare. I may be naive, but I was surprised to learn how many web companies go along with these arrangements — or even suggest them themselves. ...

October 17, 2011 11:10 PM

Robust, Free DNS FTW

Most people don't think DNS is very sexy, but it's critically important to the functioning of the Internet. At its core, the purpose of DNS is to turn a domain that humans can read (example.com) into an IP address that computers can read (192.0.43.10)....

August 20, 2011 2:34 AM

EveryDNS Magic Data Liberation Bookmarklet

At CloudFlare, we believe in giving control back to website owners. This includes the idea that our users' data is theirs. One of the first functions we built was the ability for CloudFlare users to export their DNS files as an industry-standard BIND file. ...

