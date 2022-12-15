Helping build a safer Internet by measuring BGP RPKI Route Origin Validation
12/16/2022
Is BGP safe yet? If the question needs asking, then it isn't. But how far the Internet is from this goal is what we set out to answer....Continue reading »
12/16/2022
Is BGP safe yet? If the question needs asking, then it isn't. But how far the Internet is from this goal is what we set out to answer....Continue reading »
02/23/2022
On February 1, 2022, a configuration error on one of our routers caused a route leak of up to 2,000 Internet prefixes to one of our Internet transit providers. This leak lasted for 32 seconds and at a later time 7 seconds...
11/12/2021
A number of vulnerabilities in Resource Public Key Infrastructure (RPKI) validation software were disclosed in a recent NCSC advisory, discovered by researchers from the University of Twente....
03/25/2021
Today, we're excited to announce Route Leak Detection, a new network alerting feature that tells customers when a prefix they own that is onboarded to Cloudflare is being leaked....
11/06/2020
The cap of two hundred thousand routing cryptographic records was recently passed. We thought it was time for an update on a major year for RPKI....
April 17, 2020 3:00 PM
BGP leaks and leaks and hijacks have been accepted as an unavoidable part of the Internet for far too long. Today, we are releasing isBGPSafeYet.com, a website to track deployments and filtering of invalid routes by the major networks....
March 03, 2020 2:00 PM
Today’s Internet requires stronger protection within its core routing system and as we have already said: it's high time to stop BGP route leaks and hijacks by deploying operationally-excellent RPKI!...
June 26, 2019 10:22 PM
On Monday we wrote about a painful Internet wide route leak. We wrote that this should never have happened because Verizon should never have forwarded those routes to the rest of the Internet. Today we will dive into the archived routing data and analyze it....
June 16, 2019 5:07 PM
The Internet is an extraordinarily complex and evolving ecosystem. Its constituent protocols range from the ancient and archaic (hello FTP) to the modern and sleek (meet WireGuard), with a fair bit of everything in between. ...
February 24, 2019 5:00 PM
A few months ago, we made a first then a second announcement about Cloudflare’s involvement in Resource Public Key Infrastructure (RPKI), and our desire to make BGP Internet routing more secure....
September 19, 2018 12:01 PM
This article will talk about our approach to network security using technologies like RPKI to sign Internet routes and protect our users and customers from route hijacks and misconfigurations....
September 19, 2018 12:00 PM
We have talked about the BGP Internet routing protocol before. We have talked about how we build a more resilient network and how we can see outages at a country-level via BGP. We have even talked about the network community that is vital to the operation of the global Internet....