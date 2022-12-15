Is BGP safe yet? If the question needs asking, then it isn't. But how far the Internet is from this goal is what we set out to answer. ...

On February 1, 2022, a configuration error on one of our routers caused a route leak of up to 2,000 Internet prefixes to one of our Internet transit providers. This leak lasted for 32 seconds and at a later time 7 seconds ...

A number of vulnerabilities in Resource Public Key Infrastructure (RPKI) validation software were disclosed in a recent NCSC advisory, discovered by researchers from the University of Twente. ...

Today, we're excited to announce Route Leak Detection, a new network alerting feature that tells customers when a prefix they own that is onboarded to Cloudflare is being leaked. ...

The cap of two hundred thousand routing cryptographic records was recently passed. We thought it was time for an update on a major year for RPKI. ...

MORE POSTS

March 03, 2020 2:00 PM RPKI and the RTR protocol Today’s Internet requires stronger protection within its core routing system and as we have already said: it's high time to stop BGP route leaks and hijacks by deploying operationally-excellent RPKI! ... By Martin J Levy BGP , RPKI