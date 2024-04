Tom Evans is joining Cloudflare as our first ever Chief Partner Officer, continuing a great career in scaling channel partner programs in the tech sector. Read more about why he’s excited about his new role in this blog post ...

Together, Cloudflare and Prisma make it easier than ever to deploy globally available apps with a focus on developer experience. To further that goal, Prisma ORM now natively supports Cloudflare Workers and D1 in Preview ...

Today, Cloudflare is excited to expand the Descaler program to Authorized Service Delivery Partners (ASDPs) who will now have exclusive access to the Descaler toolkit. Cloudflare is also launching Deskope, a new set of tooling to also help migrate existing Netskope customers to Cloudflare One ...

Today, we are thrilled to announce new Cloudflare Zero Trust dashboards on Elastic. Shared customers using Elastic can now use these pre-built dashboards to store, search, and analyze their Zero Trust logs ...

Cloudflare excels in digital transformation, boasting a global network across 310 cities and 13,000 networks. The Global Partner Services Team fosters diverse partnerships with VARs, SIs, GSIs, MSPs, enhancing service delivery and expanding reach ...

