The Cloudflare Blog

Plesk

CloudFlare Now Supporting More Ports

03/01/2012

PleskProduct News

CloudFlare protects and accelerates web traffic. As a result, we initially only proxied traffic for the two main web ports: 80 (HTTP) and 443 (HTTPS). One of the top customer service questions we receive is: "Why did my control panel stop working after I signed up?" ...