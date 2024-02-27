Pingora, our framework for building programmable and memory-safe network services, is now open source. Get started using Pingora today ...

Foundations is a foundational Rust library, designed to help scale programs for distributed, production-grade systems ...

Debugging Rust and Wasm with Cloudflare Workers involves a lot of the good old time-consuming and nerve-wracking printf'ing strategy. What if there’s a better way? This blog is about enabling and using Wasm core dumps and how you can easily debug Rust in Cloudflare Workers ...

We'll describe the technical strategies that have enabled us to expand the number of machine learning features and models, all while substantially reducing the processing time for each HTTP request on our network ...

May 12, 2023 1:00 PM How Pingora keeps count In this blog post, we explain and open source the counting algorithm that powers Pingora. This will be the first of a series of blog posts that share both the Pingora libraries and the ideas behind them ... By Yuchen Wu Performance , Open Source , Rust

April 04, 2023 1:00 PM Oxy: the journey of graceful restarts Deploying new versions of long-lived server software while maintaining a reliable experience is challenging. For oxy, we established several development and operational patterns to increase reliability and reduce friction in deployments ... By Chris Branch Oxy , Proxying , Rust , Edge