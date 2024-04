Cloudflare Workers has had a very busy 2018. Throughout the year, Workers moved from beta to general availability, continued to expand its footprint as Cloudflare grew to 155 locations, and added new features and services to help developers create increasingly advanced applications. ...

Today, v2 of Pwned Passwords was released as part of the Have I Been Pwned service offered by Troy Hunt. Containing over half a billion real world leaked passwords, this database provides a vital tool for correcting the course of how the industry combats modern threats against password security. ...

Both in our real lives, and online, there are times where we need to authenticate ourselves - where we need to confirm we are who we say we are. This can be done using three things. ...

For some businesses SEO is a bad word, and for good reason. Google and other search engines keep their algorithms a well-guarded secret making SEO implementation not unlike playing a game where the referee won’t tell you all the rules. ...

In April, we wrote about Web Cache Deception attacks, and how our customers can avoid them using origin configuration. Since our previous blog post, we have looked for but have not seen any large scale attacks like this in the wild. ...

MORE POSTS

September 16, 2016 7:23 PM Webcast: Hardening Microservices Security Microservices is one of the buzz words of the moment. Beyond the buzz, microservices architecture offers a great opportunity for developers to rethink how they design, develop, and secure applications. ... By Ryan Knight Events , API , Best Practices , Webinars