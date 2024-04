Today I’m going to talk about TTFD, or time to first dopamine, and announce a huge improvement to the Workers development experience — wrangler dev. ...

Check out our eighteenth edition of The Serverlist below. Get the latest scoop on the serverless space, get your hands dirty with new developer tutorials, engage in conversations with other serverless developers, and find upcoming meetups and conferences to attend. ...

A “cold start” is the time it takes to load and execute a new copy of a serverless function for the first time. It’s a problem that’s both complicated to solve and costly to fix. ...

Cloudflare is a security company, and the heart of Workers is, in my view, a security project. Running code written by third parties is always a scary proposition, and the primary concern of the Workers team is to make that safe. ...

Today, we’re excited to announce support for Python, Scala, Kotlin, Reason and Dart. You can build applications on Cloudflare Workers using your favorite language starting today. ...