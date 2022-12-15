Cloudflare launched its first Human Rights Policy in 2021, formally stating our commitment to respect human rights under the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights (UNGPs) ...

We have blocked Kiwifarms. Visitors to any of the Kiwifarms sites that use any of Cloudflare's services will see a Cloudflare block page and a link to this post. ...

Cloudflare launched nearly twelve years ago. Over that time, our set of services has become much more complicated. With that complexity we have developed policies around how we handle abuse of different features Cloudflare provides ...

Two weeks ago we wrote about Cloudflare's approach to dealing with child sexual abuse material (CSAM). We first began working with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), the US-based organization that acts as a clearinghouse for removing this abhorrent content ...

Since we first started reporting in 2013, our transparency report has focused on requests from U.S. law enforcement. Previous versions of the report noted that, as a U.S. company, we ask non-U.S. law enforcement agencies to obtain formal U.S. legal process before providing customer data. ...

