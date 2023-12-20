MORE POSTS
December 14, 2022 3:25 PM
Cloudflare achieves FedRAMP authorization to secure more of the public sector
Cloudflare for Government expands Cloudflare’s ability to protect and secure the Public Sector...
December 13, 2022 2:00 PM
The US government is working on an “Internet for all” plan. We’re on board.
The US government has a $65 billion program to get all Americans on the Internet. It’s a great initiative....
January 04, 2020 5:00 PM
Cloudflare Expanded to 200 Cities in 2019
We have some exciting news to ring in the new decade: Cloudflare’s global network has expanded to 200 cities across 90+ countries....
December 20, 2018 4:13 PM
Ten new data centers: Cloudflare expands global network to 165 cities
Cloudflare is excited to announce the addition of ten new data centers across the United States, Bahrain, Russia, Vietnam, Pakistan and France (Reunion). ...
December 11, 2018 10:50 AM
The truth about Black Friday and Cyber Monday
Something we all see and hear a lot about at this time of year are Black Friday (23 November this year) and Cyber Monday (26 November) - but just how important are these days on the Internet?...
September 12, 2018 3:37 PM
Norfolk and Richmond, Virginia: Cloudflare's 152nd and 153rd cities
Virginia has a very important place in Internet history, as well as the history of Cloudflare’s network. Northern Virginia, in the area around Ashburn VA, has for a long time been core to Internet infrastructure....
March 14, 2018 7:00 PM
Five new Cloudflare data centers across the United States
When Cloudflare launched, three of the original five cities in our network were located in the United States. Since then, we have grown the breadth of the global network considerably to span 66 countries, and even added expanded the US footprint to twenty five locations....
January 12, 2018 4:13 PM
Welcome Salt Lake City and Get Ready for a Massive Expansion
We just turned up Salt Lake City, Utah — Cloudflare's 120th data center. Salt Lake holds a special place in Cloudflare's history....
December 11, 2017 10:43 PM
McAllen, Texas: Cloudflare opens 119th Data Center just north of the Mexico border
Cloudflare's newest date Center is in McAllen, Texas. While McAllen is close to the Mexican border, its importance goes well beyond that simple fact. ...
September 01, 2017 5:17 PM
Portland (Oregon): Cloudflare's 117th Data Center!
Even as the luckiest amongst us across the US West Coast dashed off to Oregon to be closer to the solar eclipse path of totality, Cloudflare engineers were busy turning up our newest data center in Portland....