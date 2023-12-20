In August of this year, as part of the White House Back to School Safely: K-12 Cybersecurity Summit, Cloudflare announced Project Cybersafe Schools to help support eligible K-12 public school districts with a package of Zero Trust cybersecurity solutions — for free, and with no time limit ...

We want to ensure that all groups working to promote democracy around the world have the tools they need to stay secure online ...

Announced as part of the Back to School Safely: K-12 Cybersecurity Summit at the White House on August 7, Project Cybersafe Schools will support eligible K-12 public school districts with a package of Zero Trust cybersecurity solutions — for free, and with no time limit ...

Cloudflare is proud to participate in and contribute commitments to the 2023 Summit Summit for Democracy because we believe that everyone should have access to an Internet that is faster, more reliable, more private, and more secure ...

The White House released the National Cybersecurity Strategy aimed at securing the Internet. Cloudflare welcomes the Strategy, and congratulates the White House on this comprehensive, much-needed policy initiative. ...