Argo Smart Routing

Today, Cloudflare is super excited to announce that we’re bringing traffic acceleration to customer’s UDP traffic. Now, you can improve the latency of UDP-based applications like video games, voice calls, and video meetings by up to 17% ...

Today, we’re announcing the general availability of Argo for Packets, which provides IP layer network optimizations to supercharge your Cloudflare network services products. ...

Announcing general availability of Argo for Spectrum, a way to turbo-charge any TCP based application. ...

Building a better Internet means helping build more reliable and efficient services that everyone can use. ...

Starting today, all Free, Pro, and Business plan Argo customers will see improved performance with no additional configuration or charge. ...