We are open sourcing the production tooling we’ve built for the sk_lookup hook we contributed to the Linux kernel, called tubular ...

By combining the power of eBPF and Nftables, Magic Firewall can mitigate sophisticated attacks on infrastructure by enforcing a positive security model. ...

SYN-cookies help mitigating SYN-floods for TCP, but how can we protect services from similar attacks that use UDP? We designed an algorithm and a library to fill this gap, and it’s open source! ...

We recently gave a presentation on Programming socket lookup with BPF at the Linux Plumbers Conference 2019 in Lisbon, Portugal. This blog post is a recap of the problem statement and proposed solution we presented. ...

May 03, 2019 1:00 PM eBPF can't count?! It is unlikely we can tell you anything new about the extended Berkeley Packet Filter, eBPF for short, if you've read all the great man pages, docs, guides, and some of our blogs out there. But we can tell you a war story, who doesn't like those? ... By Jakub Sitnicki eBPF , Linux , Programming