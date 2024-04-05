Get Started Free|Contact Sales|

Leveling up Workers AI: general availability and more new capabilities

04/02/2024

Developer WeekDevelopersWorkers AIGeneral AvailabilityDeveloper PlatformCloudflare Workers

Today, we’re excited to make a series of announcements, including Workers AI, Cloudflare’s inference platform becoming GA and support for fine-tuned models with LoRAs and one-click deploys from HuggingFace. Cloudflare Workers now supports the Python programming language, and more...

