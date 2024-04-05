Browser Rendering API GA, rolling out Cloudflare Snippets, SWR, and bringing Workers for Platforms to all users
04/05/2024
Browser Rendering API is now available to all paid Workers customers with improved session management...Continue reading »
04/05/2024
Browser Rendering API is now available to all paid Workers customers with improved session management...Continue reading »
04/02/2024
Today, we’re excited to make a series of announcements, including Workers AI, Cloudflare’s inference platform becoming GA and support for fine-tuned models with LoRAs and one-click deploys from HuggingFace. Cloudflare Workers now supports the Python programming language, and more...
03/07/2024
Announcing the General Availability of WAF Content Scanning, protecting your web applications and APIs from malware by scanning files in-transit...
10/25/2023
We're excited to announce the graduation of Cache Reserve from beta to GA, accompanied by the introduction of several exciting new features. These new features include adding Cache Reserve into the analytics shown on the Cache overview section of the Cloudflare dashboard...
10/24/2023
Today, we're thrilled to share that Cache Rules, along with several other Rules products, are generally available (GA). But that’s not all — we're also introducing new configuration options for Cache Rules...
September 29, 2023 1:05 PM
Cloudflare announces Post-Quantum Cryptography as a Generally Available system...
September 25, 2023 1:00 PM
Customers may now subscribe to Cloudflare Incident Alerts and choose when to get notified based on affected products and level of impact...
July 19, 2023 4:00 PM
Cloudflare Zaraz has transitioned out of beta and is now generally available to all customers. It is included under the free, paid, and enterprise plans of the Cloudflare Developer Platform. Visit our docs to learn more on our different plans...
September 23, 2022 1:00 PM
We made a lot of new products Generally Available this week, so in case you missed it, here’s a recap...
September 22, 2022 1:30 PM
Logpush jobs can now be filtered to contain only logs of interest. Also, you can receive alerts when jobs are failing, as well as get statistics on the health of your jobs...
September 22, 2022 1:15 PM
Third party tools are the only thing you can’t control on your website, unless you use Managed Components with Cloudflare Zaraz...
September 22, 2022 1:00 PM
API Shield customers can save, update, and monitor the performance of API endpoints...
September 22, 2022 1:00 AM
With Regional Services, we are thrilled to expand our coverage to these countries in Asia Pacific, allowing more customers to use Cloudflare by giving them precise control over which parts of the Cloudflare network are able to perform advanced functions...
September 21, 2022 2:15 PM
Log Storage on R2: a cost-effective solution to store event logs for any of our products...
September 21, 2022 2:00 PM
Cloudflare Images now supports storing and delivering SVG files...