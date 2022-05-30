Platform Week wrap-up
Recently, during Platform Week, we made a number of announcements expanding what’s possible with the Developer Platform. Let’s take a look at some of these and what this enables you to build...Continue reading »
After many announcements from Platform Week, we’re thrilled to make one more: our Spring Developer Challenge!...
In addition to sharing a general update on where our network performance stands, we’re also sharing updated performance metrics on our Workers platform. We’ve done an extensive benchmark of Cloudflare Workers vs Fastly’s Compute@Edge...
Cloudflare is going to participate in the research and development of the core infrastructure that helps keep Ethereum secure, fast, as well as energy efficient for everyone...
Today we are excited to announce that our Ethereum and IPFS gateways are publicly available to all Cloudflare customers for the first time...
Today, we're announcing we're bridging the two. We will make it possible for our customers to serve their sites on the IPFS network...
We've developed the IPFS Gateway monitor, an observability tool that runs various IPFS scenarios on a given gateway endpoint. In this post, you'll learn how we use this tool and go over discoveries we made along the way...
This is Part 1 of what will be a year-long series documenting our journey to re-architect our systems to be the best, fastest, most-scalable purge in the industry ...
Migrating millions of images into Cloudflare is now simple, fast and at the distance of a few clicks. The new Cloudflare Images Sourcing Kit Allows you to define your image sources, reuse them when you need to add new images or refresh existing ones...
MailChannels has created an email sending service specifically for Cloudflare Workers that removes all the friction associated with sending emails...
With Cloudflare Workers and Email Routing you now have a developer platform to implement any logic you ever wanted for programmatically handling incoming Emails....
Soon, Stream will auto-detect embedded captions and include it in the live stream delivered to your viewers...
Starting today, in open beta, Cloudflare Stream supports video playback with sub-second latency over SRT or RTMPS at scale...
Starting today, every Stream account can configure its own domain in the Stream dashboard....
Many Stream customers track video usage on a per-creator basis. Today, we are announcing creator management to make usage tracking much easier...