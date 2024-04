Today, we’re excited to announce that a free version of Cloudflare’s network flow monitoring product, Magic Network Monitoring, is now available to all Enterprise Customers ...

Scout is an automated system providing constant end to end testing and monitoring of live APIs over different environments and resources. Scout does it by periodically running self explanatory Python tests ...

Pint is a tool we developed to validate our Prometheus alerting rules and ensure they are always working ...

In Cloudflare’s core data centers, we are using Kubernetes to run many of the diverse services that help us control Cloudflare’s edge. We are automating some aspects of node remediation to keep the Kubernetes clusters healthy. ...

Here at Labyrinth Labs, we put great emphasis on monitoring. Having a working monitoring setup is a critical part of the work we do for our clients. Improving your monitoring setup by integrating Cloudflare’s analytics data into Prometheus and Grafana ...

July 31, 2012 1:58 PM CloudFlare’s Newest App Partner: Verelo A group of CloudFlare customers have recently been testing Velero during a silent launch, testing our latest app integration. Deployment has been very successful and with over 100 CloudFlare customers using Verelo. ... By Kristin Tarr Cloudflare Apps , Monitoring

June 29, 2011 3:13 AM App #16 - CodeGuard Website Backup Service CodeGuard takes a compelling idea -- automatic website backup -- and makes it happen without further thought. That peace of mind keeps site owners sleeping easily, and it's just the most compelling of the service's offerings. ... By John Roberts Cloudflare Apps , Monitoring

June 28, 2011 3:38 AM App #15 - GlobalSign HackAlert Malware Detection Your website security comes in many layers, against many threats. But how do you know if your site has a problem? Once you know, how do you solve the problem, to protect your customers and your reputation? ... By John Roberts Malware , Cloudflare Apps , Monitoring

June 13, 2011 4:10 AM App a Day #9 - Monitis for Server Monitoring Our first new CloudFlare App this week is Monitis, a server monitoring solution. Monitis allows you to monitor websites, of course. But Monitis's cloud-based, all-in-one monitoring service recognizes that the internet is far more than the web alone. ... By John Roberts Cloudflare Apps , Monitoring