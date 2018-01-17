Get Started Free|Contact Sales|

Deprecating SPDY

01/18/2018

Participating in the Internet democracy occasionally means that technologies that were once popular lose their utility as newer technologies emerge. SPDY is one such technology. As a result, we're announcing our intention to deprecate the use of SPDY for connections made to Cloudflare's edge....

December 10, 2015 12:10 PM

HTTP/2 For Web Developers

HTTP/2 changes the way web developers optimize their websites. In HTTP/1.1, it’s become common practice to eek out an extra 5% of page load speed by hacking away at your TCP connections and HTTP requests with techniques like spriting, inlining, domain sharding, and concatenation....

