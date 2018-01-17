Participating in the Internet democracy occasionally means that technologies that were once popular lose their utility as newer technologies emerge. SPDY is one such technology. As a result, we're announcing our intention to deprecate the use of SPDY for connections made to Cloudflare's edge. ...

In December, we released HTTP/2 support for all customers and on April 28 we released HTTP/2 Server Push support as well. ...

Last November, we rolled out HTTP/2 support for all our customers. At the time, HTTP/2 was not in wide use, but more than 88k of the Alexa 2 million websites are now HTTP/2-enabled. ...

We're big fans of HTTP/2 at CloudFlare. Our customers make up the majority of HTTP/2 enabled domains today. HTTP/2 is a key part of the modern web, and its growth and adoption is changing how websites and applications are built. ...

CloudFlare released HTTP/2 support for all customers on December 3rd, 2015. Now, two months later, it's time to take a look at the impact of this release on the HTTP/2 "universe" and also at what has changed from a HTTP/2 vs. SPDY vs. HTTP 1.1 traffic ratio perspective. ...

