October 04, 2023 4:03 PM
All Cloudflare customers protected from the Atlassian Confluence CVE-2023-22515
On 2023-10-04 at 13:00 UTC, Atlassian released details of the zero-day vulnerability described as “Privilege Escalation Vulnerability in Confluence Data Center and Server” (CVE-2023-22515), a zero-day vulnerability impacting Confluence Server and Data Center products...
September 29, 2023 1:00 PM
Detecting zero-days before zero-day
In this blog post we talk about our approach and ongoing research into detecting novel web attack vectors in our WAF before they are seen by a security researcher....
September 19, 2023 1:00 PM
New! Rate Limiting analytics and throttling
Cloudflare Analytics can now suggest rate limiting threshold based on historic traffic patterns. Rate Limiting also supports a throttle behavior...
August 21, 2023 2:15 PM
Application Security Report: Q2 2023
We are back with a quarterly update of our Application Security report. Read on to learn about new attack trends and insights visible from Cloudflare’s global network...
August 04, 2023 6:29 PM
Unmasking the top exploited vulnerabilities of 2022
The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) just released a report highlighting the most commonly exploited vulnerabilities of 2022. ...
March 15, 2023 1:00 PM
Announcing WAF Attack Score Lite and Security Analytics for business customers
We are making the machine learning empowered WAF and Security analytics view available to our Business plan customers, to help detect and stop attacks before they are known...
March 14, 2023 1:00 PM
The state of application security in 2023
One year ago we published our first Application Security Report. For Security Week 2023, we are providing updated insights and trends around mitigated traffic, bot and API traffic, and account takeover attacks....
January 04, 2023 2:00 PM
How Cloudflare can help stop malware before it reaches your app
Today, we’re making the job of application security teams easier, by providing a content scanning engine integrated with our Web Application Firewall (WAF), so that malicious files being uploaded by end users, never reach origin servers in the first place...
December 09, 2022 2:00 PM
Stop attacks before they are known: making the Cloudflare WAF smarter
Today we are making the WAF smarter by increasing availability of our new machine learning powered enhancement, the WAF Attack Score!...
September 27, 2022 2:15 PM
Cloudflare named a Leader in WAF by Forrester
Forester has recognised Cloudflare as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Web Application Firewalls, Q3 2022 report. The report evaluated 12 Web Application Firewall (WAF) providers on 24 criteria across current offering, strategy and market presence....