Cloudflare acquires Baselime to expand serverless application observability capabilities
04/05/2024
Today, we’re thrilled to announce that Cloudflare has acquired Baselime, a serverless observability company...Continue reading »
04/05/2024
Browser Rendering API is now available to all paid Workers customers with improved session management...
04/05/2024
You can now use your framework’s development server while accessing D1 databases, R2 object stores, AI models, and more. Iterate locally in milliseconds to build sophisticated web apps that run on Cloudflare...
04/03/2024
We’re excited to announce three new features for Cloudflare R2: event notifications, support for migrations from Google Cloud Storage, and an infrequent access storage tier...
04/03/2024
Together, Cloudflare and Prisma make it easier than ever to deploy globally available apps with a focus on developer experience. To further that goal, Prisma ORM now natively supports Cloudflare Workers and D1 in Preview...
April 03, 2024 1:00 PM
We’re making it easier to build scalable, reliable, data-driven applications on top of our global network, and so we’re announcing a new Event Notifications framework; our take on durable execution, Workflows; and an upcoming streaming ingestion service, Pipelines...
Picsart, one of the world’s largest digital creation platforms, encountered performance challenges in catering to its global audience. Adopting Cloudflare's global-by-default Developer Platform emerged as the optimal solution, empowering Picsart to enhance performance and scalabi...
April 02, 2024 1:01 PM
Today, we’re excited to make a series of announcements, including Workers AI, Cloudflare’s inference platform becoming GA and support for fine-tuned models with LoRAs and one-click deploys from HuggingFace. Cloudflare Workers now supports the Python programming language, and more...
April 02, 2024 1:00 PM
Workers AI now supports fine-tuned models using LoRAs. But what is a LoRA and how does it work? In this post, we dive into fine-tuning, LoRAs and even some math to share the details of how it all works under the hood...
Introducing Cloudflare Workers in Python, now in open beta! We've revamped our systems to support Python, from the runtime to deployment. Learn about Python Worker's lifecycle, dynamic linking, and memory snapshots in this post...
April 01, 2024 1:00 PM
D1, Cloudflare’s SQL database, is now generally available. With new support for 10GB databases, data export, and enhanced query debugging, we empower developers to build production-ready applications with D1 to meet all their relational SQL needs...
April 01, 2024 1:00 PM
Bindings don't just reduce boilerplate. They are a core design feature of the Workers platform which simultaneously improve developer experience and application security in several ways. Usually these two goals are in opposition to each other, but bindings elegantly solve for bot...
We kick off the week with announcements that help developers build stateful applications on top of Cloudflare, including making D1, our SQL database and Hyperdrive, our database accelerating service, generally available...
March 29, 2024 1:00 PM
Learn how Cloudflare used open-source tools to enhance alert observability, leading to increased resilience and improved on-call team well-being...
March 14, 2024 2:00 PM
Let’s Encrypt’s cross-signed chain will be expiring in September. To prepare for the change, after May 15th, 2024, Cloudflare will start issuing certs from Let’s Encrypt’s ISRG X1 chain. This change will impact legacy devices with outdated trust stores (Android versions 7.1.1 or ...