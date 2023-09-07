MORE POSTS
January 22, 2021 2:01 PM
Introducing Project Fair Shot: Ensuring COVID-19 Vaccine Registration Sites Can Keep Up With Demand
Project Fair Shot provides Cloudflare's new Waiting Room service for free for any government, municipality, hospital, pharmacy, or other organization responsible for distributing COVID-19 vaccines....
January 22, 2021 2:00 PM
Cloudflare Waiting Room
Today, we are excited to announce Cloudflare Waiting Room! It will be first available to select customers through a new program called Project Fair Shot, with general availability in our Business and Enterprise plans in the near future. ...
September 09, 2020 11:00 AM
Unimog - Cloudflare’s edge load balancer
Unimog is the Layer 4 Load Balancer for Cloudflare’s edge data centers. This post explains the problems it solves and how it works....
June 10, 2020 11:00 AM
High Availability Load Balancers with Maglev
We own and operate physical infrastructure for our backend services. We need an effective way to route arbitrary TCP and UDP traffic between services and also from outside these data centers....
March 21, 2020 12:00 PM
Adding the Fallback Pool to the Load Balancing UI and other significant UI enhancements
The Cloudflare Load Balancer was introduced over three years ago to provide our customers with a powerful, easy to use tool to intelligently route traffic to their origins across the world....
December 10, 2019 2:00 PM
Introducing Load Balancing Analytics
Cloudflare aspires to make Internet properties everywhere faster, more secure, and more reliable. Load Balancing helps with speed and reliability and has been evolving over the past three years....
December 09, 2019 3:15 PM
Announcing deeper insights and new monitoring capabilities from Cloudflare Analytics
This week we’re excited to announce a number of new products and features that provide deeper security and reliability insights, “proactive” analytics when there’s a problem, and more powerful ways to explore your data....
June 06, 2019 1:01 PM
Cloudflare Partners: A New Program with New Partners
Many overlook a critical portion of the language in Cloudflare’s mission: “to help build a better Internet.” From the beginning, we knew a mission this bold, an undertaking of this magnitude, couldn’t be done alone....
June 02, 2019 9:00 PM
MultiCloud... flare
If you want to start an intense conversation in the halls of Cloudflare, try describing us as a "CDN". CDNs don't generally provide you with Load Balancing, they don't allow you to deploy Serverless Applications, and they certainly don't get installed onto your phone. ...
October 25, 2018 1:00 PM
Introducing Spectrum with Load Balancing
We’re excited to announce the full integration of Cloudflare Spectrum with Load Balancing. Combining Spectrum with Load Balancing enables traffic management of TCP connections utilising the same battle tested Load Balancer our customers already use for billions of HTTP requests e...