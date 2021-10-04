Announcing Access Temporary Authentication
10/04/2021
Starting today, you can add new policies in Cloudflare Access that grant temporary access to specific users based on approvals for a set of predefined administrators....Continue reading »
12/08/2020
Today, we’re making several announcements around improving Internet protocols with respect to something important to our customers and Internet users worldwide: privacy....
04/17/2020
Cloudflare Enterprise customers can now authenticate themselves for phone support using TOTP tokens, either by using an authenticator app or generating single-use tokens from the Cloudflare Dashboard....
08/15/2018
Since leaving beta three weeks ago, Cloudflare Access has become our fastest-growing subscription service. Every day, more teams are using Access to leave their VPN behind and connect to applications quickly and securely from anywhere in the world....
07/24/2018
Using a VPN is painful: Logging-in interrupts your workflow. You have to remember a separate set of credentials, which your administrator has to manage. If you are away from the office, the VPN slows you down. Beyond just inconvenience, a VPN can pose a real security risk....
April 23, 2018 7:08 PM
Today we would like to announce support for two more Identity Providers with Cloudflare Access: Centrify and OneLogin. If you are using Centrify or OneLogin as your identity provider you can now easily integrate them with Cloudflare Access....
January 17, 2018 2:00 PM
Tell me if this sounds familiar: any connection from inside the corporate network is trusted and any connection from the outside is not. This is the security strategy used by most enterprises today. The problem is that security is breached, the attacker has access to everything....