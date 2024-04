With Cloudflare Calls in open beta, you can build real-time, serverless video and audio applications. Cloudflare Stream lets your viewers instantly clip from ongoing streams ...

We’re changing how we bill for Image Resizing to let you calculate your monthly costs more accurately and reliably. All Image Resizing features will be available under Cloudflare Images ...

Customers using Cloudflare Images or Image Resizing products are protected against the aCropalypse vulnerability. ...

Migrating millions of images into Cloudflare is now simple, fast and at the distance of a few clicks. The new Cloudflare Images Sourcing Kit Allows you to define your image sources, reuse them when you need to add new images or refresh existing ones ...