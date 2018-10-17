My First Grace Hopper Celebration
10/17/2018
A couple of weeks ago I went to Grace Hopper Celebration (#GHC18), and I can still feel the exuberant energy from the 22,000 women over the intensive 3 day conference. ...Continue reading »
10/13/2017
Over the course of my career, I’ve been to many conferences, interacted with thousands of candidates, and attended countless keynotes, roundtables, and sessions. I can say without a doubt, that the Grace Hopper Celebration, stood out from the rest....
10/03/2017
Ubuntu us are doing the round trip! It’s time to live - WAN you arrive at GHC, come meet us and say HELO (we love GNU faces, we’ll be very api to meet you). When you’re exhausted like IPv4, git over to the Cloudflare corner to reboot....