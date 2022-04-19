Happy Earth Day: Announcing Green Compute open beta
Today, we are happy to announce that we are bringing Green Compute to all our developers...Continue reading »
07/30/2021
Greencloud is a coalition of Cloudflare employees who are passionate about the environment. Initially founded in 2019, we’re a cross-functional, global team with a few areas of focus: Awareness, Support, and Advocacy....
07/27/2021
While we didn't set out to reduce the environmental impact of the Internet, Cloudflare has always had efficiency at its core. It comes from our ongoing fight with an old nemesis: the speed of light....
07/27/2021
By 2025 Cloudflare aims to remove all greenhouse gases emitted as the result of powering our network, and we are committed to powering our network with 100% renewable energy....
07/27/2021
Cloudflare is proud to announce its collaboration with the Green Web Foundation, a not-for-profit organization with the mission of creating an Internet that one day will run on entirely renewable energy....
July 27, 2021 12:59 PM
As part of Cloudflare’s Impact Week, we’re excited to announce a new tool: Your Carbon Impact Report, available today for all Cloudflare accounts, will outline the carbon savings of operating your Internet properties on Cloudflare’s network....