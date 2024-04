In the past quarter, DDoS attacks surged by 65%. Gaming and Gambling companies were the most attacked and Cloudflare mitigated thousands of hyper-volumetric DDoS attacks. The largest attacks we saw peaked at 201 million rps and 2.6 Tbps. ...

In this blog we’re going to take a closer look at “connection coalescing”, with specific focus on manage it at a large scale ...

So what happened at all of those working group meetings, specification documents, and side events in 2022? What are implementers and deployers of the web’s protocol doing? And what’s coming next? ...

How we use gRPC in combination with Kubernetes to improve the performance and usability of internal APIs. ...

Cloudflare recently shipped improved upload speeds across our network for clients using HTTP/2. This post describes our journey from troubleshooting an issue to fixing it and delivering faster upload speeds to the global Internet. ...

April 14, 2020 11:00 AM Comparing HTTP/3 vs. HTTP/2 Performance We announced support for HTTP/3, the successor to HTTP/2, during Cloudflare’s birthday week last year. Our goal is and has always been to help build a better Internet. Even though HTTP/3 is still in draft status, we've seen a lot of interest from our users. ... By Sreeni Tellakula HTTP2 , HTTP3 , Better Internet , QUIC , Performance

August 13, 2019 5:00 PM On the recent HTTP/2 DoS attacks Today, multiple Denial of Service (DoS) vulnerabilities were disclosed for a number of HTTP/2 server implementations. Cloudflare uses NGINX for HTTP/2. Customers using Cloudflare are already protected against these attacks. ... By Nafeez Vulnerabilities , DDoS , HTTP2

July 26, 2018 3:04 PM The Road to QUIC QUIC (Quick UDP Internet Connections) is a new encrypted-by-default Internet transport protocol, that provides a number of improvements designed to accelerate HTTP traffic as well as make it more secure, with the intended goal of eventually replacing TCP and TLS on the web. ... By Alessandro Ghedini TLS , HTTP2 , Speed & Reliability , Security , QUIC