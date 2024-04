We split a proxy application into multiple services to improve development agility and reliability. This blog also shares some common patterns we are leveraging to design a system supporting zero-downtime restart ...

Deploying new versions of long-lived server software while maintaining a reliable experience is challenging. For oxy, we established several development and operational patterns to increase reliability and reduce friction in deployments ...

Deployment rollbacks provide users the ability to quickly visualize and deploy past versions of their Workers, providing even more confidence in the deployment pipeline ...

In this blog post, we are proud to introduce Oxy - our modern proxy framework, developed using the Rust programming language ...

With Segment Edge SDK, built on Cloudflare Workers, developers can collect high-quality first-party data and use Segment Edge SDK to access real-time user profiles and state, to deliver personalized app experiences without managing a ton of infrastructure. ...

