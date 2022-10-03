Today we’re excited to announce that we will soon be offering a zero-configuration option for security on Cloudflare. If we find that we can automatically upgrade the security connection between Cloudflare and a user’s origin, we will ...

This post describes how to use Cloudflare’s IPFS gateway to set up a website which is end-to-end secure, while maintaining the performance and reliability benefits of being served from Cloudflare’s edge network. ...

Today we’re excited to introduce Cloudflare’s IPFS Gateway, an easy way to access content from the the InterPlanetary File System (IPFS) that doesn’t require installing and running any special software on your computer. ...

One thing we take pride in at Cloudflare is embracing new protocols and standards that help make the Internet faster and safer. Sometimes this means that we’ll launch support for experimental features or standards still under active development, as we did with TLS 1.3. ...

When we launched Universal SSL in September 2014 we eliminated the costly and confusing process of securing a website or application with SSL, and replaced it with one free step: sign up for Cloudflare. ...

May 03, 2016 11:40 AM Introducing CloudFlare Origin CA In the fall of 2014 CloudFlare launched Universal SSL and doubled the number of sites on the Internet accessible via HTTPS. In just a few days we issued certificates protecting millions of our customers' domains and became the easiest way to secure your website with SSL/TLS.