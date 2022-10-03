MORE POSTS
May 03, 2016 11:40 AM
Introducing CloudFlare Origin CA
In the fall of 2014 CloudFlare launched Universal SSL and doubled the number of sites on the Internet accessible via HTTPS. In just a few days we issued certificates protecting millions of our customers’ domains and became the easiest way to secure your website with SSL/TLS....
September 16, 2015 5:47 PM
Cloudflare + WHMCS: faster websites for your customers
We’re at the cPanel Conference in Denver this week, so feel free to drop by our booth and say hello. It’s a great opportunity to connect with our partners and better understand their needs....
February 24, 2015 8:15 PM
Universal SSL: Encryption all the way to the origin, for free
Last September, CloudFlare unveiled Universal SSL, enabling HTTPS support for all sites by default. All sites using CloudFlare now support strong cryptography from the browser to CloudFlare’s servers....
February 24, 2015 2:20 PM
TLS Session Resumption: Full-speed and Secure
At CloudFlare, making web sites faster and safer at scale is always a driving force for innovation. We introduced “Universal SSL” to dramatically increase the size of the encrypted web....
February 23, 2015 12:35 PM
SSL Week Means Less Weak SSL
I'm excited to announce that today kicks off SSL Week at CloudFlare. Over the course of this week, we'll make a series of announcements on what we're doing to improve encryption on the Internet....
October 07, 2014 10:39 AM
DNSSEC: An Introduction
At CloudFlare our mission is to help build a better Internet. Part of this effort includes making web sites faster, more reliable, and more trustworthy....
October 06, 2014 9:35 PM
The little extra that comes with Universal SSL
Last Monday we announced our SSL for Free plan users called Universal SSL. Universal SSL means that any site running on CloudFlare gets a free SSL certificate, and is automatically secured over HTTPS....
October 01, 2014 10:57 PM
Universal SSL: How It Scales
On Monday, we announced Universal SSL, enabling HTTPS for all websites using CloudFlare’s Free plan. Universal SSL represents a massive increase in the number of sites we serve over HTTPS—from tens of thousands, to millions....
September 30, 2014 5:27 AM
Universal SSL: Be just a bit more patient
It turns out it takes a while to deploy SSL certificates for 2 million websites. :-) Even longer when you get a flood of new sign ups. While we'd hoped to have the deployment complete within 24 hours of the announcement, it now looks like it's going to take a bit longer....
September 29, 2014 11:14 PM
Origin Server Connection Security with Universal SSL
Earlier today, CloudFlare enabled Universal SSL: HTTPS support for all sites by default. Universal SSL provides state-of-the-art encryption between browsers and CloudFlare’s edge servers keeping web traffic private and secure from tampering....