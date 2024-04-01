Cloudflare Workers KV

MORE POSTS
June 29, 2020 11:00 AM
Catching up with Workers KV
Today, we’d like to share with you some of the stuff that has recently shipped in Workers KV: a new feature and an internal change that should significantly improve latency in some cases. Let’s dig in!...
February 26, 2020 3:00 PM
Introducing Secrets and Environment Variables to Cloudflare Workers
The Workers team here at Cloudflare has been hard at work shipping a bunch of new features in the last year and we’ve seen some amazing things built with the tools we’ve provided....
December 02, 2019 8:29 PM
The Serverlist: Full Stack Serverless, Serverless Architecture Reference Guides, and more
Check out our tenth edition of The Serverlist below. Get the latest scoop on the serverless space, get your hands dirty with new developer tutorials, engage in conversations with other serverless developers, and find upcoming meetups and conferences to attend....
November 06, 2019 2:00 PM
What’s new with Workers KV?
The Storage team has shipped some new features for Workers KV that folks have been asking for. In this post, we'll talk about some of these new features and how to use them....
September 27, 2019 1:00 PM
Workers Sites: Deploy Your Website Directly on our Network
Performance on the web has always been a battle against the speed of light — accessing a site from London that is served from Seattle, WA means every single asset request has to travel over seven thousand miles....
September 17, 2019 3:55 PM
How We Design Features for Wrangler, the Cloudflare Workers CLI
The most recent update to Wrangler, version 1.3.1, introduces important new features for developers building Cloudflare Workers — from built-in deployment environments to first class support for Workers KV....
June 24, 2019 1:00 PM
Join Cloudflare & Moz at our next meetup, Serverless in Seattle!
Cloudflare is organizing a meetup in Seattle on Tuesday, June 25th and we hope you can join. We’ll be bringing together members of the developers community and Cloudflare users for an evening of discussion about serverless compute and the infinite number of use cases for deployin...
May 24, 2019 4:46 PM
The Serverlist: Connecting the Serverless Ecosystem
Check out our 5th edition of The Serverlist below. Get the latest scoop on the serverless space, get your hands dirty with new developer tutorials, engage in conversations with other serverless developers, and find upcoming meetups and conferences to attend....
May 21, 2019 1:30 PM
Building a To-Do List with Workers and KV
In this tutorial, we’ll build a todo list application in HTML, CSS and JavaScript, with a twist: all the data should be stored inside of the newly-launched Workers KV, and the application itself should be served directly from Cloudflare’s edge network, using Cloudflare Workers....
May 21, 2019 1:00 PM
Workers KV — Cloudflare's distributed database
Today, we’re excited to announce Workers KV is entering general availability and is ready for production use!...