Cloudflare Workers KV

Picsart, one of the world’s largest digital creation platforms, encountered performance challenges in catering to its global audience. Adopting Cloudflare's global-by-default Developer Platform emerged as the optimal solution, empowering Picsart to enhance performance and scalability substantially ...

Administrators can now easily audit all active user sessions and associated data used by their Cloudflare One policies. This enables the best of both worlds: extremely granular controls, while maintaining an improved ability to troubleshoot and diagnose ...

We developed the Random Employee Chats application internally, with the goal of recreating the pre-pandemic informal interactions. Here's how we moved from a shared spreadsheet to Cloudflare Workers to automate the entire process. ...

Announcing a Free Tier for Workers KV that opens up global, low-latency data storage to every developer on the Workers platform. ...

Cloudflare powers cdnjs, an open-source project that delivers popular JavaScript libraries to over 11% of websites. Today, we are excited to announce its migration to a serverless infrastructure using Cloudflare Workers and its distributed key-value store Workers KV! ...

