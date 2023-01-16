Get Started Free|Contact Sales|

February 14, 2019 6:03 PM

Winning the Blackbird Battle

We’re happy to report that on Wednesday, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit issued an opinion affirming a lower court decision dismissing the case brought by Blackbird Tech. This is the last step in the process, we’ve won....

February 13, 2018 1:16 AM

Bye Bye Blackbird

As we have talked about repeatedly in this blog, we at Cloudflare are not fans of the behavior of patent trolls. They prey upon innovative companies using overly-broad patents in an attempt to bleed settlements out of their targets. ...

