Three new winners of Project Jengo, and more defeats for the patent troll
01/17/2023
Announcing three new winners of Project Jengo, and a major case update in our ongoing fight against the patent troll Sable Networks....Continue reading »
Announcing three new winners of Project Jengo, and a major case update in our ongoing fight against the patent troll Sable Networks....Continue reading »
01/11/2022
In April 2021, Cloudflare relaunched Project Jengo, Cloudflare’s prior art search contest. Here is the latest case update, along with our second round of winners....
February 14, 2019 6:03 PM
We’re happy to report that on Wednesday, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit issued an opinion affirming a lower court decision dismissing the case brought by Blackbird Tech. This is the last step in the process, we’ve won....
February 13, 2018 1:16 AM
As we have talked about repeatedly in this blog, we at Cloudflare are not fans of the behavior of patent trolls. They prey upon innovative companies using overly-broad patents in an attempt to bleed settlements out of their targets. ...
November 20, 2017 6:18 PM
Next Monday, the US Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in Oil States Energy Services, LLC vs. Greene’s Energy Group, LLC, which is a case to determine whether the Inter Partes Review (IPR) administrative process at the US Patent and Trademark Office....
September 21, 2017 4:02 PM
When Blackbird Tech, a notorious patent troll, sued us earlier this year for patent infringement, we discovered quickly that the folks at Blackbird were engaged in what appeared to be the broad and unsubstantiated assertion of patents -- filing about 115 lawsuits in less than 3 y...
September 14, 2017 9:38 PM
Lee Cheng, President & Co-CLO, Symmetry IP LLC, and Vera Ranieri, Staff Attorney, Electronic Frontier Foundation Moderator: Doug Kramer, General Counsel, Cloudflare...
June 23, 2017 1:00 PM
We’ve written a couple times about the problem of patent trolls, and what we are doing in response to the first case a troll filed against Cloudflare. We set a goal to find prior art on all 38 Blackbird Tech patents and applications. ...
May 25, 2017 4:00 PM
We knew the case against patent trolls was the right one, but we have been overwhelmed by the response to our blog posts on patent trolls and our program for finding prior art on the patents held by Blackbird Tech, which we’ve dubbed Project Jengo....
May 11, 2017 3:00 PM
As readers of this blog likely know, especially if you read this post, Cloudflare has been sued by a dangerous new breed of patent troll, Blackbird Technologies, asserting a very old and very vague patent. ...