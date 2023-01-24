MORE POSTS
September 02, 2018 7:35 AM
Porting Our Software to ARM64
As we enable more ARM64[1] machines in our network, I want to give some technical insight into the process we went through to reach software parity in our multi-architecture environment....
April 26, 2018 5:32 AM
Copenhagen & London developers, join us for five events this May
Are you based in Copenhagen or London? Drop by some talks we're hosting about the use of Go, Kubernetes, and Cloudflare’s Mobile SDK....
February 20, 2018 7:49 PM
Using Go as a scripting language in Linux
At Cloudflare we like Go. We use it in many in-house software projects as well as parts of bigger pipeline systems. But can we take Go to the next level and use it as a scripting language for our favourite operating system, Linux?...
November 13, 2017 10:31 AM
Go, don't collect my garbage
Not long ago I needed to benchmark the performance of Golang on a many-core machine. I took several of the benchmarks that are bundled with the Go source code, copied them, and modified them to run on all available threads....
November 10, 2017 3:00 PM
Cloudflare Wants to Buy Your Meetup Group Pizza
If you’re a web dev / devops / etc. meetup group that also works toward building a faster, safer Internet, I want to support your awesome group by buying you pizza. ...
November 08, 2017 8:03 PM
ARM Takes Wing: Qualcomm vs. Intel CPU comparison
One of the nicer perks I have here at Cloudflare is access to the latest hardware, long before it even reaches the market. Until recently I mostly played with Intel hardware. ...
October 03, 2017 10:00 AM
WHOIS going to be at the Grace Hopper Celebration?
Ubuntu us are doing the round trip! It’s time to live - WAN you arrive at GHC, come meet us and say HELO (we love GNU faces, we’ll be very api to meet you). When you’re exhausted like IPv4, git over to the Cloudflare corner to reboot....
October 01, 2017 5:00 PM
Go Hack Nights at Cloudflare
Recently we launched an internal monthly Go Hack Night at our San Francisco office, open to anyone who works at Cloudflare regardless of their department or position. ...
June 29, 2016 1:09 PM
The complete guide to Go net/http timeouts
When writing an HTTP server or client in Go, timeouts are amongst the easiest and most subtle things to get wrong: there’s many to choose from, and a mistake can have no consequences for a long time, until the network glitches and the process hangs....
April 27, 2016 3:01 PM
Building the simplest Go static analysis tool
Go native vendoring (a.k.a. GO15VENDOREXPERIMENT) allows you to freeze dependencies by putting them in a vendor folder in your project. The compiler will then look there before searching the GOPATH....