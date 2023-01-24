At Cloudflare, we take steps to ensure we are resilient against failure at all levels of our infrastructure. This includes Kafka, which we use for critical workflows such as sending time-sensitive emails and alerts. ...

We are open sourcing the production tooling we’ve built for the sk_lookup hook we contributed to the Linux kernel, called tubular ...

As TLS 1.3 was ratified earlier this year, I was recollecting how we got started with it here at Cloudflare. We made the decision to be early adopters of TLS 1.3 a little over two years ago. It was a very important decision, and we took it very seriously. ...

The idea behind graceful upgrades is to swap out the configuration and code of a process while it is running, without anyone noticing it. If this sounds error prone, dangerous, undesirable and in general a bad idea – I’m with you. ...

November 13, 2017 10:31 AM Go, don't collect my garbage Not long ago I needed to benchmark the performance of Golang on a many-core machine. I took several of the benchmarks that are bundled with the Go source code, copied them, and modified them to run on all available threads. ... By Vlad Krasnov Go , Speed & Reliability , Developers , Programming

June 29, 2016 1:09 PM The complete guide to Go net/http timeouts When writing an HTTP server or client in Go, timeouts are amongst the easiest and most subtle things to get wrong: there’s many to choose from, and a mistake can have no consequences for a long time, until the network glitches and the process hangs. ... By Filippo Valsorda Reliability , API , Programming , Go