DDoS Reports

2024 started with a bang. Cloudflare’s autonomous systems mitigated over 4.5 million DDoS attacks in the first quarter of the year — a 50% increase compared to the previous year. Read the full coverage ...

Welcome to the sixteenth edition of Cloudflare’s DDoS Threat Report. This edition covers DDoS trends and key findings for the fourth and final quarter of the year 2023, complete with a review of major trends throughout the year ...

In the past quarter, DDoS attacks surged by 65%. Gaming and Gambling companies were the most attacked and Cloudflare mitigated thousands of hyper-volumetric DDoS attacks. The largest attacks we saw peaked at 201 million rps and 2.6 Tbps. ...

Q2 2023 saw an unprecedented escalation in DDoS attack sophistication. Pro-Russian hacktivists REvil, Killnet and Anonymous Sudan joined forces to attack Western sites. Mitel vulnerability exploits surged by a whopping 532%, and attacks on crypto rocketed up by 600%. ...

Threat actors kicked off 2023 with a bang. The start of the year was characterized by a series of hacktivist campaigns against Western targets, and record-breaking hyper volumetric attacks ...