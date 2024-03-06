Get Started Free|Contact Sales|

May 08, 2020 12:46 PM

CUBIC and HyStart++ Support in quiche

Congestion control and loss recovery play a big role in the QUIC transport protocol performance. We recently added support for CUBIC and HyStart++ to quiche, the library powering Cloudflare's QUIC, and lab-based testing shows promising results for performance in lossy network con...

