Zero Trust WARP: tunneling with a MASQUE
03/06/2024
This blog discusses the introduction of MASQUE to Zero Trust WARP and how Cloudflare One customers will benefit from this modern protocol...Continue reading »
03/06/2024
This blog discusses the introduction of MASQUE to Zero Trust WARP and how Cloudflare One customers will benefit from this modern protocol...Continue reading »
06/20/2023
Today, Cloudflare is very excited to announce full support for HTTP/3 Extensible Priorities, a new standard that speeds the loading of webpages by up to 37%...
06/06/2023
With the HTTP/3 RFC celebrating its 1st birthday, we examined HTTP version usage trends between May 2022 - May 2023. We found that HTTP/3 usage by browsers continued to grow, but that search engine and social media bots continued to effectively ignore the latest version of the web’s core protocol...
06/06/2022
HTTP/3 is now RFC 9114. We explore Cloudflare's view of how it is being used...
03/20/2022
We continue our technical deep dive into traditional TCP proxying over HTTP...
November 15, 2021 1:59 PM
The ability to make TCP and QUIC client connections from within Workers and Durable Objects, as well as the ability to connect to Workers over TCP and QUIC without using HTTP, will be coming to Cloudflare Workers. Here’s a peek at what we’re working on....
October 20, 2021 1:00 PM
It is now possible to connect a Cloudflare Tunnel to the Cloudflare network with QUIC. While doing this, we ran into an interesting connectivity problem unique to UDP. ...
May 28, 2021 9:06 PM
QUIC is a new fast and secure transport protocol. Version 1 has just been published as RFC 9000 and today Cloudflare has enabled support for all customers, come try it out. ...
March 20, 2021 2:00 PM
How we use gRPC in combination with Kubernetes to improve the performance and usability of internal APIs....
October 22, 2020 2:08 PM
QUIC and HTTP/3 are open standards that have been under development in the IETF for almost exactly 4 years. On October 21, 2020, following two rounds of Working Group Last Call, draft 32 of the family of documents that describe QUIC and HTTP/3 were put into IETF Last Call....
June 30, 2020 11:00 AM
Now that Firefox Nightly supports HTTP/3 we thought we'd share some instructions to help you enable and test it yourselves....
May 08, 2020 12:46 PM
Congestion control and loss recovery play a big role in the QUIC transport protocol performance. We recently added support for CUBIC and HyStart++ to quiche, the library powering Cloudflare's QUIC, and lab-based testing shows promising results for performance in lossy network con...
April 14, 2020 11:00 AM
We announced support for HTTP/3, the successor to HTTP/2, during Cloudflare’s birthday week last year. Our goal is and has always been to help build a better Internet. Even though HTTP/3 is still in draft status, we've seen a lot of interest from our users....
January 14, 2020 4:07 PM
At Cloudflare, we develop protocols at multiple layers of the network stack. In the past, we focused on HTTP/1.1, HTTP/2, and TLS 1.3. Now, we are working on QUIC and HTTP/3, which are still in IETF draft, but gaining a lot of interest....
January 08, 2020 5:08 PM
Significant work has gone into optimizing TCP, UDP hasn't received as much attention, putting QUIC at a disadvantage. Let's explore a few tricks that help mitigate this....