This blog discusses the introduction of MASQUE to Zero Trust WARP and how Cloudflare One customers will benefit from this modern protocol ...

Today, Cloudflare is very excited to announce full support for HTTP/3 Extensible Priorities, a new standard that speeds the loading of webpages by up to 37% ...

With the HTTP/3 RFC celebrating its 1st birthday, we examined HTTP version usage trends between May 2022 - May 2023. We found that HTTP/3 usage by browsers continued to grow, but that search engine and social media bots continued to effectively ignore the latest version of the web’s core protocol ...

HTTP/3 is now RFC 9114. We explore Cloudflare's view of how it is being used ...

MORE POSTS

May 08, 2020 12:46 PM CUBIC and HyStart++ Support in quiche Congestion control and loss recovery play a big role in the QUIC transport protocol performance. We recently added support for CUBIC and HyStart++ to quiche, the library powering Cloudflare's QUIC, and lab-based testing shows promising results for performance in lossy network con ... By Junho Choi QUIC , Performance , IETF