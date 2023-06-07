Compliance

Cloudflare Area 1 earns SOC 2 report
06/08/2023
Many customers want assurance that the sensitive information they send to us can be kept safe. One of the best ways to provide this assurance is a SOC 2 Type II report...Continue reading »
06/08/2023
Many customers want assurance that the sensitive information they send to us can be kept safe. One of the best ways to provide this assurance is a SOC 2 Type II report...Continue reading »
03/30/2023
Helping protect personal information in the cloud, all across the world...
03/18/2023
Cloudflare announces one-click ISO certified region, a super easy way for customers to limit where traffic is serviced to ISO 27001 certified data centers inside the European Union...
05/23/2022
Cloudflare now has a second major international privacy certification, as well as C5 attestation — and we’re not done yet....
03/18/2022
Cloudflare has been hooked on securing customers globally since its inception. Our services protect customer traffic and data as well as our own, and we are continuously improving and expanding those services to respond to the changing threat landscape of the Internet...
February 24, 2022 5:30 PM
As Cloudflare expands globally, Rebecca Rogers, Manager of Security Validations, discusses an exciting update to Cloudflare’s commitment to customer security for our German customers...
December 07, 2021 1:59 PM
Cloudflare’s Data Localisation Suite now helps customers localise metadata about their HTTP traffic....
April 21, 2021 1:00 PM
Cloudflare is one of the first organisations in our industry to have achieved ISO/IEC 27701:2019 certification, and the first web performance & security company to be certified to the new ISO privacy standard as both a data processor and controller....
December 10, 2020 4:14 PM
Workplace Records uses Access and Gateway logs to provide the state and country from which employees are working. Workplace Records can be used to help finance, legal, and HR departments determine where payroll taxes are due and provide a record to defend those decisions....
June 16, 2019 1:00 PM
Cloudflare believes trust is fundamental to helping build a better Internet. One way Cloudflare is helping our customers earn their users’ trust is through industry standard security compliance certifications and regulations. ...