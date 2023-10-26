Introducing HAR Sanitizer: secure HAR sharing
10/26/2023
As a follow-up to the most recent Okta breach, we are making a HAR file sanitizer available to everyone, not just Cloudflare customers, at no cost....Continue reading »
10/26/2023
04/07/2020
Crossbow is a tool that is now allowing Cloudflare’s Technical Support Engineers to perform diagnostic activities from running commands (like traceroutes, cURL requests and DNS queries) to debugging product features and performance features using bespoke tools....
03/02/2020
Last month finally I had an opportunity to use Bloom filters. I became fascinated with the promise of this data structure, but I quickly realized it had some drawbacks. This blog post is the tale of my brief love affair with Bloom filters....
07/04/2017
In a recent blog post, my colleague Marek talked about some SSDP-based DDoS activity we'd been seeing recently. In that blog post he used a tool called mmhistogram to output an ASCII histogram....
04/27/2016
Go native vendoring (a.k.a. GO15VENDOREXPERIMENT) allows you to freeze dependencies by putting them in a vendor folder in your project. The compiler will then look there before searching the GOPATH....
August 06, 2015 1:40 PM
Here at CloudFlare we are heavy users of the github.com/miekg/dns Go DNS library and we make sure to contribute to its development as much as possible. Therefore when Dmitry Vyukov published go-fuzz and started to uncover tens of bugs in the Go standard library, our task was clea...
June 18, 2015 11:14 AM
Something that often, uh... bugs Go developers is the lack of a proper debugger. Builds are ridiculously fast and easy, but sometimes it would be nice to just set a breakpoint and step through that endless if chain or print a bunch of values without recompiling ten times....