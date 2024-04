Why we raised $110m from Fidelity, Google, Microsoft, Baidu and Qualcomm

09/22/2015

The past few years have been marked by tremendous growth for CloudFlare. At the time of our last fundraising in December 2012, CloudFlare was a team of 37 operating a network in 23 cities and 15 countries—today we number over 200 with a presence in 62 cities and 33 countries. ...