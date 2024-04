Today, nearly two percent of all TLS 1.3 connections established with Cloudflare are secured with post-quantum cryptography. What once was the topic of futuristic tech demos will soon be the new security baseline for the Internet ...

Starting today, you can secure the connection between Cloudflare and your origin server with post-quantum cryptography ...

Cloudflare is proud to participate in and contribute commitments to the 2023 Summit Summit for Democracy because we believe that everyone should have access to an Internet that is faster, more reliable, more private, and more secure ...

The recent news reports of AI cracking post-quantum cryptography are greatly exaggerated. In this blog, we take a deep dive into the world of side-channel attacks and how AI has been used for more than a decade already to aid it ...

Cloudflare makes the most advanced cryptography free for everyone, and it’s in beta today ...

July 08, 2022 5:54 PM NIST’s pleasant post-quantum surprise On Tuesday, the US National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) announced which post-quantum cryptography they will standardize. We were already drafting this post with an educated guess on the choice NIST would make. ... By Bas Westerbaan Research , Post-Quantum , Cryptography

March 31, 2022 12:59 PM Future-proofing SaltStack This blogpost chronicles the recent CVEs investigation, our findings, and how we are helping secure Salt now and in the Quantum future ... By Lenka Mareková Research , Post-Quantum , Cryptography , Security , Salt