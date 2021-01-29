Cloudflare Named a ‘Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality’
01/29/2021
Cloudflare receives a perfect score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign’s 2021 Corporate Equality Index....Continue reading »
01/29/2021
Cloudflare receives a perfect score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign’s 2021 Corporate Equality Index....Continue reading »
10/11/2019
Today is the 31st Anniversary of National Coming Out Day. We wanted to highlight the importance of this day, share coming out resources, and publish some stories of what it's like to come out in the workplace....
06/28/2019
Happy Pride from Proudflare, Cloudflare’s LGBTQIA+ employee resource group. We wanted to share some stories from our members this month which highlight both the struggles behind the LGBTQIA+ rights movement and its successes. This first story is from Lesley. ...
03/31/2019
My name is Kas. I’m a Cloudflare employee and I wanted to share my story with you on International Transgender Day of Visibility....
12/27/2018
In the little red dot city of Singapore, we celebrated the tenth year of an annual event called, Pink Dot SG, on 21st July 2018. This annual event started in 2009 and was formed as a group for everyone, straight and gay, who support the belief that everyone deserves the "freedom to love"....
October 11, 2018 8:01 PM
Today is the 30th Anniversary of National Coming Out Day. We wanted to share some coming out stories from members of Proudflare and draw attention to resources the Human Rights Campaign provides to those who are thinking about coming out or wish to be supportive of those who come...
July 12, 2018 5:55 PM
With Pride month now in our collective rearview mirror for 2018, I wanted to share what some of us have been up to at Cloudflare. We're so proud that, in the last 8 months, we've formed a LGBTQIA+ Employee Resource Group (ERG) called Proudflare....