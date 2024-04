Cloudflare recently fixed two critical DNSSEC vulnerabilities: CVE-2023-50387 and CVE-2023-50868. Both of these vulnerabilities can exhaust computational resources of validating DNS resolvers. These vulnerabilities do not affect our Authoritative DNS or DNS firewall products ...

Cloudflare is participating in the AS112 project, becoming an operator of the loosely coordinated, distributed sink of the reverse lookup (PTR) queries for RFC 1918 addresses, dynamic DNS updates and other ambiguous addresses. ...

Now we’re happy to announce we will return more error code types and include additional helpful information to further improve your debugging experience. ...

We recently released a new version of Cloudflare Resolver, which adds a piece of information called “Extended DNS Errors” (EDE) along with the response code under certain circumstances. This will be helpful in tracing DNS resolution errors and figure out what went wrong behind the scenes. ...

December 21, 2018 4:00 PM Encrypting DNS end-to-end Over the past few months, we have been running a pilot with Facebook to test the feasibility of securing the connection between 1.1.1.1 and Facebook’s authoritative name servers. ... By Irtefa 1.1.1.1 , DNS , Resolver , Speed & Reliability , TLS

August 21, 2018 9:58 PM Refresh Stale DNS Records on 1.1.1.1 You can now refresh 1.1.1.1’s DNS cache for domain names by using the purge cache tool. This is useful for domain owners who have updated their DNS records and want to make sure it is reflected for people who are using 1.1.1.1 as their public DNS resolver. ... By Irtefa Resolver , 1.1.1.1 , DNS , Cache , Product News