Optimization

In this post, we describe how we modified the Linux kernel to optimize for both low latency and high throughput concurrently ...

Last year we deployed a CSAM image scanning tool. This is so cool! Image processing is always hard, and deploying a real image identification system at a Cloudflare scale is no small achievement! But we hit a problem - the matching algorithm was too slow for our needs. ...

Using the brotli dictionary to improve compression of web content without sacrificing performance. ...

We're adding support for the new AVIF image format. It compresses images significantly better than older-generation formats such as WebP and JPEG. ...

Last month finally I had an opportunity to use Bloom filters. I became fascinated with the promise of this data structure, but I quickly realized it had some drawbacks. This blog post is the tale of my brief love affair with Bloom filters. ...

