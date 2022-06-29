Get Started Free|Contact Sales|

The Cloudflare Blog

Subscribe to receive notifications of new posts:

Optimization

MORE POSTS

September 10, 2017 5:04 PM

Delivering Dot

Since March 30, 2017, Cloudflare has been providing DNS Anycast service as additional F-Root instances under contract with ISC (the F-Root operator). F-Root is a single IPv4 address plus a single IPv6 address which both ISC and Cloudflare announce to the global Internet as a sh...

Product News
DNS
Anycast
Reliability
Speed & Reliability