Optimization

Optimizing TCP for high WAN throughput while preserving low latency
07/01/2022
In this post, we describe how we modified the Linux kernel to optimize for both low latency and high throughput concurrently...Continue reading »
12/18/2020
Last year we deployed a CSAM image scanning tool. This is so cool! Image processing is always hard, and deploying a real image identification system at a Cloudflare scale is no small achievement! But we hit a problem - the matching algorithm was too slow for our needs....
11/11/2020
Using the brotli dictionary to improve compression of web content without sacrificing performance....
10/03/2020
We're adding support for the new AVIF image format. It compresses images significantly better than older-generation formats such as WebP and JPEG....
03/02/2020
Last month finally I had an opportunity to use Bloom filters. I became fascinated with the promise of this data structure, but I quickly realized it had some drawbacks. This blog post is the tale of my brief love affair with Bloom filters....
May 15, 2019 1:00 PM
In the past three years, the amount of image data on the median mobile webpage has doubled. Growing images translate directly to users hitting data transfer caps, experiencing slower websites, and even leaving if a website doesn’t load in a reasonable amount of time. ...
May 14, 2019 4:00 PM
Image-optimized HTTP/2 multiplexing makes all progressive images across the page appear visually complete in half of the time....
July 04, 2018 2:58 PM
Rocket Loader is in the news again. One of Cloudflare's earliest web performance products has been re-engineered for contemporary browsers and Web standards. It controls the load and execution of your JavaScript, ensuring useful, meaningful page content is unblocked and displaye...
June 01, 2018 4:31 PM
Today we’re excited to announce the official GA of Rocket Loader, our JavaScript optimisation feature that will prioritise getting your content in front of your visitors faster than ever before with improved Mobile device support. ...
December 05, 2017 2:00 PM
It’s ironic that the one thing most programmers would really rather not have to spend time dealing with is... a computer. ...
September 10, 2017 5:04 PM
Since March 30, 2017, Cloudflare has been providing DNS Anycast service as additional F-Root instances under contract with ISC (the F-Root operator). F-Root is a single IPv4 address plus a single IPv6 address which both ISC and Cloudflare announce to the global Internet as a sh...
June 07, 2017 12:47 PM
Back in April we announced Rate Limiting of requests for every Cloudflare customer. Being able to rate limit at the edge of the network has many advantages: it’s easier for customers to set up and operate, their origin servers are not bothered by excessive traffic or layer 7 atta...
January 12, 2017 6:00 AM
We've predicted that more than half of the traffic to Cloudflare's network will come from mobile devices. Even if they are formatted to be displayed on a small screen, the mobile web is built on traditional web protocols and technologies that were designed for desktop....
December 21, 2016 2:00 PM
Cloudflare has an automatic image optimization feature called Polish, available to customers on paid plans. It recompresses images and removes unnecessary data so that they are delivered to browsers more quickly....
August 25, 2016 4:01 PM
Since CloudFlare launched Page Rules in 2012, our Free, Pro and Business users have been asking for a way to get more Page Rules without committing to the next plan up. Starting today, anyone on CloudFlare can add 5 additional Page Rules for just $5/month....