Let’s Encrypt’s cross-signed chain will be expiring in September. To prepare for the change, after May 15th, 2024, Cloudflare will start issuing certs from Let’s Encrypt’s ISRG X1 chain. This change will impact legacy devices with outdated trust stores (Android versions 7.1.1 or older) ...

Starting today, customers that use Cloudflare’s Advanced Certificate Manager can configure TLS settings on individual hostnames within a domain ...

API shield customers can now upload their own CA to use for client certificate validation. This ensures that only authorized clients and devices can make requests to your API endpoint or application. ...

We’re excited to announce a new version of Geo Key Manager — one that allows customers to define boundaries by country, by a region, or by a standard, such as “only store my private keys in FIPS compliant data centers” — now available in Closed Beta. ...

March 14, 2022 12:59 PM Introducing: Backup Certificates We are excited to introduce backup certificates to increase reliability of our service for anyone using the Cloudflare platform in the event of key compromises or related issues ...

October 06, 2021 12:56 PM Staging TLS Certificates: Make every deployment a safe deployment We are excited to announce that Enterprise customers now have the ability to test custom uploaded certificates in a staging environment before pushing them to production. ...