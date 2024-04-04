MORE POSTS
November 27, 2019 5:30 PM
Harnessing the Power of the People: Cloudflare’s First Security Awareness Month Design Challenge Winners
Grabbing the attention of employees at a security and privacy-focused company on security awareness presents a unique challenge; how do you get people who are already thinking about security all day to think about it some more?...
November 04, 2019 2:00 PM
The Project Jengo Saga: How Cloudflare Stood up to a Patent Troll – and Won!
Remember 2016? Pokemon Go was all the rage, we lost Prince, and there were surprising election results in both the UK and US. Back in 2016, Blackbird Technologies was notorious in the world of patent litigation....
August 05, 2019 1:44 AM
Terminating Service for 8Chan
The mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio are horrific tragedies. In the case of the El Paso shooting, the suspected terrorist gunman appears to have been inspired by the forum website known as 8chan. ...
April 05, 2019 3:03 PM
Help us update the Cloudflare Blog!
As you’ve probably noticed over the years, we’re always evolving and improving the look and feel of different aspects of the Cloudflare experience. Sometimes it’s more about function, other times it’s more about form, and most of the time it’s a combination of both....
February 28, 2019 1:00 PM
Digital Evidence Across Borders and Engagement with Non-U.S. Authorities
Since we first started reporting in 2013, our transparency report has focused on requests from U.S. law enforcement. Previous versions of the report noted that, as a U.S. company, we ask non-U.S. law enforcement agencies to obtain formal U.S. legal process before providing custom...
February 27, 2019 1:00 PM
Out of the Clouds and into the weeds: Cloudflare’s approach to abuse in new products
In a blogpost yesterday, we addressed the principles we rely upon when faced with numerous and various requests to address the content of websites that use our services. ...
February 26, 2019 1:00 PM
Unpacking the Stack and Addressing Complaints about Content
Although we are focused on protecting and optimizing the operation of the Internet, Cloudflare is sometimes the target of complaints or criticism about the content of a very small percentage of the more than thirteen million websites that use our service....
July 19, 2018 3:01 PM
Securing U.S. Democracy: Athenian Project Update
Last December, Cloudflare announced the Athenian Project to help protect U.S. state and local election websites from cyber attack.
Since then, the need to protect our electoral systems has become increasingly urgent. ...
June 04, 2018 9:25 PM
Cloudflare Workers Recipe Exchange
Share your Cloudflare Workers recipes with the Cloudflare Community. We’ve created a new tag “Recipe Exchange” in the Cloudflare Community Forum. We invite you to share your work, borrow / get inspired by the work of others, and upvote useful recipes written by others in the comm...
May 11, 2018 5:30 PM
Project Jengo Celebrates One Year Anniversary by Releasing Prior Art
Today marks the one year anniversary of Project Jengo, a notorious patent troll. In homage to the typical anniversary cliché, we are taking this opportunity to reflect on the last year and confirm that we’re still going strong....