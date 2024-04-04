We’re excited to close out Developer Week by sharing updates on our Workers Launchpad program, our latest Developer Challenge, and the work we’re doing to ensure our community spaces – like our Discord and Community forums – are safe and inclusive for all developers ...

Cloudflare is excited to be a part of the launch of the Web-interoperable Runtimes Community Group, a new effort that brings contributors from Cloudflare Workers, Deno, and Node.js together to collaborate on common Web platform API standards ...

The Cloudflare Workers team is excited to announce the opening of our Discord Channel! ...

For the past twelve weeks, I’ve had the pleasure of working as a Legal Intern at Cloudflare. This blogpost goes over a few key things that set this internship apart from even those in which I’ve been able to connect with people in-person. ...

Responding to incidents of child sexual abuse material (CSAM) online has been a priority at Cloudflare from the beginning. The stories of CSAM victims are tragic, and bring to light an appalling corner of the Internet. ...

August 05, 2019 1:44 AM Terminating Service for 8Chan The mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio are horrific tragedies. In the case of the El Paso shooting, the suspected terrorist gunman appears to have been inspired by the forum website known as 8chan. ... By Matthew Prince Freedom of Speech , Legal , Community

April 05, 2019 3:03 PM Help us update the Cloudflare Blog! As you've probably noticed over the years, we're always evolving and improving the look and feel of different aspects of the Cloudflare experience. Sometimes it's more about function, other times it's more about form, and most of the time it's a combination of both. ... By Ryan Knight Community