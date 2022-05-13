Debugging Hardware Performance on Gen X Servers
05/17/2022
In Cloudflare’s global network, every server runs the whole software stack. Therefore, it's critical that every server performs to its maximum potential capacity...Continue reading »
05/17/2022
In Cloudflare’s global network, every server runs the whole software stack. Therefore, it's critical that every server performs to its maximum potential capacity...Continue reading »
11/20/2020
A refresh of the hardware that Cloudflare uses to run analytics provided big efficiency improvements....
03/01/2020
Looking back at this week's posts on the design, specifications, and performance of Cloudflare’s Gen X servers using AMD CPUs. Every server can run every service. This architectural decision has helped us achieve higher efficiency across the Cloudflare network. ...
02/27/2020
We have partnered with AMD to get the best performance out of this processor and today, we are highlighting our tuning efforts that led to an additional 6% performance. Thermal design power (TDP) and dynamic power, amongst others, play a critical role when tuning a system. ...