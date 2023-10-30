Serverless

Streaming and longer context lengths for LLMs on Workers AI
11/14/2023
Workers AI now supports streaming text responses for the LLM models in our catalog, including Llama-2, using server-sent events...Continue reading »
11/14/2023
Workers AI now supports streaming text responses for the LLM models in our catalog, including Llama-2, using server-sent events...Continue reading »
05/18/2023
We are incredibly stoked that our friends at LangChain have announced LangChainJS Support for Cloudflare Workers! In this post we'll show you how to build a sample application....
05/18/2023
Workers for Platforms is our Workers offering for customers building new platforms on Cloudflare Workers. Let’s take a look back and recap why we built Workers for Platforms, show you some of the most interesting problems our customers have been solving and share new features that are now available!...
05/17/2023
A new beta build system is now available for Cloudflare Pages. We've updated our default languages and tools, and made some exciting underlying architecture changes. You can enable it in your project settings in the dashboard today....
05/17/2023
We’re proud to announce the release of Wrangler v3 – the first version of Wrangler with local-by-default development, powered by Miniflare v3 and the open-source Workers `workerd` runtime....
May 16, 2023 1:05 PM
Today we’re announcing Database Integrations – making it seamless to connect to your database of choice on Workers. To start, we’ve added some of the most popular databases that support HTTP connections: Neon, PlanetScale and Supabase with more to come!...
May 16, 2023 1:00 PM
Smart Placement automatically places your workloads in an optimal location that minimizes latency and speeds up your applications!...
May 14, 2023 5:00 PM
It is an incredibly exciting time to be a developer. We couldn’t imagine a better time to be kicking off Developer Week here at Cloudflare...
May 12, 2023 7:05 PM
Announcing our new Quickstart example for building ChatGPT Plugins with Cloudflare Workers...
March 02, 2023 3:03 PM
In this blog post, I’m excited to show off some of the new tools in Cloudflare’s developer arsenal, D1 and Queues, to prototype and ship an internal tool for our SEO experts at Cloudflare....
November 18, 2022 9:13 PM
This week we made over 30 announcements, in case you missed any here’s a quick round-up. ...
November 17, 2022 2:05 PM
Pages is officially a full stack platform with Pages Functions now Generally Available. Pages is harnessing the power and scalability of Workers and specializing them to align with the Pages developer experience....
November 17, 2022 2:00 PM
Today we’re happy to announce Deployments for Workers. Deployments allow developers to audit changes made to their applications....
November 16, 2022 2:00 PM
In this blog post, I'll show you how to use D1 to add comments to a static blog site. To do this, we'll construct a new D1 database and build a simple JSON API that allows the creation and retrieval of comments....
November 16, 2022 2:00 PM
Xata is on a mission to solve the industry’s hardest data problems with their Serverless Data Platform. We’re excited to have Xata building their serverless functions product – Xata Workers – on top of Workers for Platforms. Here is Xata’s story....