Network Performance Update

Cloudflare is the fastest provider in 44% of networks around the world for 95th percentile connection time. Let’s dig into the data and talk about how we do it ...

In this post we are going to share the most recent updates since our last post in June, and tell you about our tools and processes that we use to monitor and improve our network performance ...

In this post we are going to share the most recent updates, and tell you about our tools and processes that we use to monitor and improve our network performance. ...

Cloudflare is the fastest Secure Web Gateway in 42% of testing scenarios, the most of any provider. Cloudflare is 46% faster than Zscaler, 56% faster than Netskope, and 10% faster than Palo Alto for ZTNA, and 64% faster than Zscaler for RBI scenarios ...

For Developer Week 2023, we’re going to be looking at one of the newest Cloudflare developer offerings and how it compares to an alternative when retrieving assets from buckets: R2 versus Amazon Simple Storage Service (S3). ...

MORE POSTS