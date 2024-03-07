Network performance update: Security Week 2024
03/08/2024
Cloudflare is the fastest provider in 44% of networks around the world for 95th percentile connection time. Let’s dig into the data and talk about how we do it...Continue reading »
09/29/2023
In this post we are going to share the most recent updates since our last post in June, and tell you about our tools and processes that we use to monitor and improve our network performance...
06/22/2023
In this post we are going to share the most recent updates, and tell you about our tools and processes that we use to monitor and improve our network performance....
06/21/2023
Cloudflare is the fastest Secure Web Gateway in 42% of testing scenarios, the most of any provider. Cloudflare is 46% faster than Zscaler, 56% faster than Netskope, and 10% faster than Palo Alto for ZTNA, and 64% faster than Zscaler for RBI scenarios...
05/19/2023
For Developer Week 2023, we’re going to be looking at one of the newest Cloudflare developer offerings and how it compares to an alternative when retrieving assets from buckets: R2 versus Amazon Simple Storage Service (S3)....
March 17, 2023 3:51 PM
Cloudflare Access is 75% faster than Netskope and 50% faster than Zscaler, and our network is faster than other providers in 48% of last mile networks...
November 18, 2022 2:00 PM
Cloudflare did the measurements to prove we’re the fastest developer platform, beating out all the other competition....
June 27, 2022 12:52 PM
We’re excited to share that Cloudflare has the fastest provider in 1,290 of the top 3,000 most reported networks, up from 1,280 even one month ago during Platform Week...
May 16, 2022 1:45 PM
In addition to sharing a general update on where our network performance stands, we’re also sharing updated performance metrics on our Workers platform. We’ve done an extensive benchmark of Cloudflare Workers vs Fastly’s Compute@Edge...
March 21, 2022 4:14 PM
Today, we’re proud to report we are the fastest provider in 71% of the top 1,000 most reported networks around the world...
November 20, 2021 1:59 PM
Several months ago, we shared extensive benchmarking results of edge networks around the world, and made a commitment that we would improve in 10% of networks where we were not #1. Here are our results today....
October 02, 2021 2:35 PM
A little over two weeks ago, we shared extensive benchmarking results of edge networks around the world, and made a commitment that we would improve in 10% of networks where we were not #1....
September 17, 2021 1:00 PM
We recently ran a measurement experiment where we used Real User Measurement (RUM) data from the standard browser API to test the performance of Cloudflare and others in real-world conditions across the globe....